‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Studio Execs Asked Bryce Dallas Howard to Lose Weight for Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard was once asked by studio execs to lose weight before filming.

In an interview with Metro, she revealed that studio executives had asked her to lose weight before the filming of Jurassic World Domination was to begin.

"What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this...[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema," she said.

"On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight,'" she continued.

She then went on to say that she was able to do a lot of stunts that she "wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting."

The weight loss incident is not the first time that the franchise has been an issue for Howard. Previously, Insider reported that Howard was being paid "so much less" than her co-star Chris Pratt. She was allegedly making $8 million, while Pratt was making $10 million for his role in the film series.

"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set," she said.

However, she did go on to say that Pratt is willing to go to bat for her in order to ensure that they are paid the same going forward.

Jurassic World Domination was a huge success upon its release. Made on a $185 million budget, the film went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming one of the most successful films of the pandemic era. What's more, it is currently the second highest-grossing movie of the year only behind Top Gun: Maverick.