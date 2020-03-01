Justin Bieber rang in his 26th birthday with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Biebers first celebrated his big day at a Los Angeles Italian restaurant, Pecorino, on on Saturday (February 29). After they had dinner, Justin and Hailey celebrated with 40-50 guests at Delilah in West Hollywood. Although they began the festivities on Saturday, the party went into his actual birthdate which is on March 1.

The “Yummy” singer shared a photo on Instagram from the party of him kissing his wife. “Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba,” he captioned the sweet snapshot. At one point during the evening, Justin and Hailey even managed to get in a slow dance while Justin emceed.

Videos posted by friends and family showed Justin being serenaded by his guests singing "Happy Birthday" with sparklers on his chocolate cake and cupcakes while he looked lovingly at Hailey the entire time.

Watch the videos, below.