Justin Bieber Sparks Backlash for Wearing Dreads

Justin Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation — again — for wearing dreads.

On Sunday (April 25), the "Peaches" singer debuted his new hairstyle on Instagram. Social media users immediately flooded his comments section and explained to him why the style is considered cultural appropriation when a white person wears their hair that way.

Not everyone was critical, however: Fellow artist Jaden Smith praised Bieber's new do, calling it, "Swags crazy," while Justin Timberlake commented, "Aaaaye!"

See Biebs' controversial new 'do, below...

...as well as more reactions:

On Tuesday (April 27), Bieber seemingly addressed the backlash in an Instagram post.

"We all have our own insecurities that we try and hide and we make it seem like we have it all together," he wrote.

See his full message, below:

Social media users claim that he didn't learn his lesson, as this isn't the first time Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation. In 2016, he wore cornrows, and soon after wore dreadlocks, which resulted in similar outrage.

“Hailey made me get corn rows like an absolute d----ebag, these will be off tomorrow trust me Danny,” Bieber captioned a photo of his hair six years ago.

Last year, Bieber admitted that he has benefited from Black culture.

"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture," Bieber wrote in a June 2020 social media post. "I am committed to using my platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change."