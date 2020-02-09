Are Justin Bieber and Florida Georgia Line Collaborating?

Justin Bieber's "Yummy" is getting a country makeover.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line announced on Sunday (February 9) that they will be releasing their own remix of the 25-year-old's comeback hit.

"Y’ALL!!!!! Start your countdown," the duo wrote on Instagram alongside a video of them in a recording studio dancing. "On this fine Sunday morning, we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y’all hearing thissssssssss fresh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 new music!" FGL announced that the new remix will be releasing on February 19.

It is unclear if Bieber is officially involved in the upcoming remixed version, however, he is tagged in the video on their Instagram account.

The duo is no stranger to working with artists from different genres of music and Bieber recently collaborated with another country duo, Dan + Shay, on "10,000 Hours." FGL previously worked with Nelly on their multi-Platinum smash "Cruise" and worked with the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Ziggy Marley, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, among countless other artists.

Bieber's fifth studio album Changes is set to drop on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Watch a video from the recording studio, below.