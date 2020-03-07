Justin Bieber’s Upcoming ‘Changes’ Stadium Tour Downgrades Select Venues



Justin Bieber’s upcoming tour has been downgraded at select venues.

The North American Changes Tour has downgraded numerous venues from stadiums to arenas, some of which have different event dates. A handful of arenas made the announcement on Friday (March 6) that the venue has been changed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Each of the venues posted similar announcements to their social media accounts. Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. wrote, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the @justinbieber concert at FedExField is being relocated to Capital One Arena. Tickets on sale Mar 13 at 10 am. If you have purchased tickets already you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets."

Although at least nine concerts have been downgraded, he will still perform at a handful of stadiums during the tour. For fans, the good news is, you can still purchase tickets to his tour.

The 45-date tour will mark the first tour for the 25-year-old since his 2017 Purpose Tour. Jayden Smith and Kehlani will act as support for the Biebs.

See the full list of updated venues, below.

June 5 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona has been moved to Gila River Arena

June 13 show at Empower Field in Denver has been moved to the Pepsi Center

June 27 show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been moved to the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on June 28

July 2 show at NRG Stadium in Houston has been moved to the Toyota Center on June 27

July 11 show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville has been moved to Bridgestone Arena

August 8 show at the Ohio Stadium has been moved to Schottenstein Center

August 14 show at FirstEnergy Stadium in Indianapolis has been moved to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 21 show at FedEx Field just outside of Washington, D.C. has been moved to D.C.'s Capital One Arena

August 29 show at Ford Field in Detroit has been moved to Little Caesars Arena on August 30