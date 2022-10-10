Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media.

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far with attacking his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. This came after Hailey (and fashion model Gigi Hadid) came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked for criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirts.

"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the 25-year-old model reportedly wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Hailey added "to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

In response, Kanye called out Hailey and warned Justin to "get your girl before I get mad" while bringing up Drake and Hailey's dating past in a since-deleted Instagram post. In another IG post, Ye called his wife "nose job Hailey Baldloose."

Insiders reportedly told TMZ that Justin is hurt by Kanye's attacks especially since he has been a supportive friend through his tough times but feels he must stand up for his wife in this instance.

For the past week, Kanye West has been on a social media tirade attacking anyone who objected to him wearing his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3).

Additionally, Ye has been media fodder for his attacks on Lizzo, Diddy and his bizarre interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

It's been a helluva week for Kanye West.