Justin Bieber is doing what any good fiancé would do and accompanying his one and only, Hailey Baldwin, across the pond while she attends London Fashion Week. While they were gallivanting around the city, the pop star decided to surprise his bride to be (along with any fans who may be around) and busted out his acoustic guitar to busk outside of Buckingham Palace.

The couple rolled up in a black SUV, and Biebs plopped down next to a fountain to serenade his 21-year-old fiancée with a stripped down version of his 2016 dancehall-inspired hit with Major Lazer, "Cold Water."

As Justin casually performed, a crowd quickly swarmed the scene. Naturally, people began to film on their phones, including Hailey. Check out some footage below.

Though the recently engaged couple has said they're waiting until next year to tie the knot, there's been speculation that they may have already sealed the deal after they were spotted at the New York City courthouse last week. Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin added fuel to the fire when he told Access Hollywood that they "just went off and got married" on Monday (September 17); however, TMZ asserts they haven't said their vows quite yet.