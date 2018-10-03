They may already be legally married, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin apparently won't feel like husband and wife until they are wed "under the eyes of God," in a church.

The couple is reportedly still planning to have a big church wedding ceremony—but it won't happen until next year.

Bieber—a member of the evangelical Hillsong Church—and Baldwin—an evangelical Christian—reportedly got hitched in a New York City courthouse on September 13, but TMZ reports that the young lovebirds are still going to have a proper religious ceremony "early next year" in 2019, giving them plenty of time to devise the perfect nuptial celebration.

The tabloid claims the big event will most likely take place in Ontario, Canada or upstate New York.

Recently (and shockingly), it was revealed that the two did not sign a prenup before getting married. It's believed no protective documents were signed because there was no time: The couple reached out to the courthouse the very same day they decided to become legally wed.

Bieber and Baldwin became engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in early July.