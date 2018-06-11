Now that his reignited romance with Selena Gomez is officially back off, it looks like Justin Bieber is revisiting yet another past relationship.

The Purpose singer was spotted cozying up to Hailey Baldwin several times over the weekend, first at church and, later, a club. According to photo and video captured by social media users, the pair attended Vous Church Conference together before hitting up LIV nightclub. Both times, Bieber was seen with his arm wrapped around Baldwin, and an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that they left LIV together holding hands around 3:20 a.m.

Fans will recall that the two dated for a short period between 2015 and 2016 before parting ways.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin, now 21, explained to The Times UK in May. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was."

She went on to note that there was a "long period of time" where they didn't talk, but that they were eventually able to mend fences after realizing they "work much better" as friends.

"He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good," she concluded.

Baldwin was most recently linked to Shawn Mendes, who she attended the Met Gala with in May, though she's since dispelled any romantic entanglement, insisting that she's "single." Bieber, meanwhile, broke up with Gomez earlier this year after a brief reunion and was later seen hanging out with 22-year-old model Baskin Champion, but is reportedly "[not focused] on dating" right now.

It's certainly possible Bieber and Baldwin were merely showing some friendly affection, but judge for yourself below.