Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Got Matching Tattoos

Justin Bieber has been sporting a mysterious face tattoo above his right brow that seemingly says "grace" since the summer, leaving many fans wondering its meaning. Turns out, there's a sweet story behind it.

Reported newlyweds Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to get matching tattoos to cement their love, ignoring the bad luck that often surrounds celebrities who get couples' tattoos. Page Six spoke to their tattoo artist Bang Bang (aka Keith McCurdy), who opened up about Bieber's face tattoo, but hasn't revealed yet where the model placed hers.

"It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo . . . I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it," the tattoo artist explained.

The day that the couple got their tattoos, McCurdy shared a picture of the trio in an Instagram story with text that read "style & grace." But McCurdy has yet to confirm if that's what the actual tattoos say.

The good thing about the tattoo is that while it's in a place that will be very difficult to hide if they ever break up, at least Bieber opted for a word that will always mean something to him rather than tattooing his love's name.