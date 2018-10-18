Is Justin Bieber Moving Into the House in Which Demi Lovato Overdosed?

Yikes/congratulations?

According to Us Weekly, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted checking out the property on Wednesday (October 18) and scanning the views from a Studio City balcony (you can see some photos of their Los Angeles house-hunting here).

Lovato put up the house for sale in September, two months after her overdose. It was reported shortly thereafter that burglars were planning to hit the house, but quick thinking by the LAPD foiled their plans.

"Lovato, 26, put her 5,546 square-foot, four bedroom, five bathroom Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for $9.49 million in September following her July 24 overdose," Us reported with more specifics of the house's features.

Lovato nearly died after her July 24 overdose, but improved after a two-week hospitalization. She's since been seeking treatment in rehab and is reportedly on the upswing.

“She’s repositioning herself again and getting her life back on track and retraining herself on the 12 steps to recovery,” a source told Us. “She is doing much better and eventually she will come back to L.A.”