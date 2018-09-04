Demi Lovato won't be returning home after rehab—not to the same home, anyway.

TMZ reports that Lovato has put the Hollywood Hills mansion in which she suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 24 up for sale. The house is allegedly listed for $9.4 million.

Lovato initially purchased the property for $8.3 million in September 2016. She has not returned to the residence since her OD, having gone straight from the hospital—where she spent ten days recovering after being treated onsite with Narcan—to a rehabilitation center out of state.

The tabloid writes that the house is 5,546 square feet and features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It's unclear where Lovato plans to relocate to.

Last month, it was reported that a group of burglars had been planning to break into the pop star's house while she away recovering.

Thankfully, LAPD authorities foiled the scheme after finding the thieves' electronic communications regarding a plan to target the singer's home during an unrelated bust.