Billie Eilish revealed how Justin Bieber has helped her handle the pressures of fame.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up, the singer spoke highly of her famous pal, who she first met at Coachella in 2019. (Eilish was a huge Belieber when she was 12 years old, and he was even her first celebrity crush.)

“He’s just the sweetest baby ever. I love him. He’s a good friend of mine," she shared.

Eilish also revealed how conversations with Bieber help her cope with everything happening in her career.

"He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just dealing with fame. And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him," Eilish admitted.

Although the pop star is now a household name, Eilish never believed that she would reach quite this level of fame.

"I didn't think I'd be even close at all. I didn't think I'd get anything," she shared. "There were many markers that, when I hit them, I was like, this is not, I don't know. I could never have thought this would happen in my life."

Back in 2020, Bieber spoke about wanting to protect the "Bad Guy" singer in an interview with Apple Music.

"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they love me and just turn their back on you in a second, so if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her," Bieber said at the time.

"I just want to protect her," he added. "I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."