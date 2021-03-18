Justin Bieber Hit With Cease and Desist Letter From Electronic Duo Justice

Justin Bieber has received a cease and desist letter from French electronic duo Justice for allegedly using their signature cross and name in tandem with his new album release, Justice.

On Thursday (March 18), Rolling Stone reported that the duo consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay sent the legal letter to the "Anyone" singer's team.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark,” the legal letter to Bieber read, according to the outlet. “Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

“Through your illegal co-opting of the Mark, you are now subject to immediate legal action and damages including, but not limited to, punitive and injustice relief,” the letter continued.

After Bieber announced his sixth studio album, Justice, the duo's record label, Ed Banger Records, noticed apparent similarities between Justice's logo, which features the letter "T" as a crucifix (a "Mark") and the font used on Bieber's new album. Justice, the duo, trademarked their signature "T" cross in France in 2008. They trademarked it in the European Union in 2014.

The duo is now asking Bieber stop his use of his album title "Justice" while using the cross. At the time of this article's publication, both the album cover and select merchandise feature the album title using the cross design.

Along with their letter, Justice's team also sent correspondence from a previous email they received from Bieber's team. On April 29, 2020, Bieber's team allegedly asked Justice's team to connect them with their logo designer.

"We’re trying to track down the designer who did the below logo for Justice," a member from Bieber's management team wrote. "Was hoping you could help point me in the right direction."

The designer replied in the email chain and said that he would be happy to speak to them. Justice's team said that after the initial email, Bieber's team ceased all communication with them.

Justin Bieber's album Justice is out March 19.