Justin Bieber's new song and music video for "Hold On" are nothing short of breathtaking.

On Friday (March 5), the "Anyone" hit-maker released the first single since the announcement of his sixth studio album, Justice. The song itself is a departure from his previous releases, featuring hybrid of pop and electronic production elements.

The music video begins with Bieber driving a motorcycle, being chased by the police. Once the authorities finally catch up to him, an officer shoots him. Bieber manages to drive away before the video takes viewers back to a time prior to the tense chase.

Viewers witness Bieber in a relationship with a woman. The scene cuts to a doctor's office where she is given heartbreaking test results before flashing to him waiting in a hospital. We then see Bieber at home in his garage, spray painting a plastic toy water gun to make it look like a legitimate gun. He then visits a bank where he hands a bank teller a note that reads, "I don't wanna hurt anybody but I will if I have to."

We're led to believe he is doing this for his wife's medical bills as he sings the lyrics "I need you to hold on / Heaven is a place not too far away."

Watch the music video, below.

Bieber spoke about the new direction that his music will take with his next album. "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," he explained. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

Learn the full Justin Bieber "Hold On" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

You know you can call me if you need someone

I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone

[Pre-Chorus]

Painting stars up on your ceiling cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, ya

You know you can call me if you need someone

[Chorus]

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes

(We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

Tell me everything that you need to say

Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

[Verse 2]

You're looking for answers in a place unknown

You need the connection but you can't get close (Can't get close)

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

[Post-Chorus]

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you (I will be there for you)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

Repeat Chorus and Post-Chorus