Justin Bieber has added a new tattoo to his massive body art collection.

The 26-year-old singer revealed in a series of Instagram posts on Monday (September 7) that an elegant rose is now taking up space on his neck.

“@_dr_woo_ thank you for the [rose],” he captioned his post on Instagram.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo worked his magic on the Biebs, inking the intricate, long-stemmed rose down his neck.

The new tattoo is on the opposite side of another neck tattoo done by Dr. Woo, which says “Forever” in a cursive-like lettering, likely in honor of his wife Hailey Bieber. Mrs. Bieber has a similar tattoo, with “lover” delicately written on her neck, also done by Woo.

"If tattoos didn't hurt, everyone would have them. Well, maybe not everyone!!" he wrote on Instagram in 2018. "Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn't take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND I'VE MADE my body a canvas and it's SO MUCH FUN."

Bieber has more than 60 tattoos all over his body.