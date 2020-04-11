Justin Bieber Under Fire After Saying He and Kendall Jenner ‘Can’t Feel Bad for the Things We Have’ During the Pandemic

Justin Bieber is facing backlash after he shared a comment about being extremely fortunate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 26-year-old held an Instagram Live session on April 5 where he chatted alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a number of celebrity guests including Kendall Jenner.

While speaking with the model, Bieber brought up the subject of the state of the world and privilege. “How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation," he said. "You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things we have."

"But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important," he added before Jenner agreed saying how blessed they are. Social media users spoke negatively about his insensitive comments. Users felt that he was bragging about his privilege and some even asked him to donate instead of just acknowledging the less fortunate.

