Justin Bieber Dropped a NSFW Comment to Hailey Baldwin on Instagram and She Fully Shut Him Down

Justin Bieber made a jarring joke about oral sex on Instagram last night.

After the “Holy” singer posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance on Sunday (December 27), his wife Hailey Bieber gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

“Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest,” Bieber cheekily replied back to his wife's comment.

The model quickly shut it down, quipping back, “please go to sleep.”

Bieber seemed to go back and delete his comment, as her two comments remain on the post.

Earlier this month, the Biebs explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while he “wants to have a few children,” they are waiting until she is ready.

“I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think that’s OK.”

The couple first wed in September 2018 during an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. The following year, they tied the knot in front of loved ones in South Carolina.