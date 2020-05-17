Justin Bieber revealed that he wishes he would have waited to have sex until he was married.

The “Yummy” singer held a Facebook live stream with his wife Hailey Bieber on Friday (May 15). The couple spoke about marriage and sex, among other topics, during the hour-long Q&A session.

"There [are] probably a lot of things I would change, to be honest," Justin admitted when asked about his regrets or things he would change from the past. "I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things."

"But if I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage," he continued.

"I know this sounds crazy and [is] probably too much information," Justin added. "Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody... I would have probably saved myself for marriage."

Hailey pointed out that they had "different experiences with everything" but agreed with his statement.

"I do agree with the fact that I think... being physical with someone can make things more confusing," she said.

Hailey and Justin wed in the autumn of 2018 in a civil ceremony. They held a wedding event for friends and loved ones in September 2019.