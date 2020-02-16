Justin Bieber Shaves Off His Mustache on Instagram: Watch

Justin Bieber's mustache is dead and gone.

The "Yummy" singer shared a series of Instagram story videos on Sunday (February 16) that documented his journey back to his "baby face."

While he was shaving his face, he played a variety of music to set the mood with one common theme, missing someone (or in this case something). First "Miss You" by The Rolling Stones played, then Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," followed by "Gone" by *NSYNC and finishing it up with Ray Charles' "Hit The Road Jack."

After he shared the Instagram stories, he posted an image of his freshly shaved face. "I shaved," he wrote. "MUSTASHIO [the name of his facial hair] went on holiday, but he will be back in due time."

Biebs previously posted a viral photo where a man is holding a sign that read, "Justin shave your mustache," to which Bieber held up a sign that said, "no."

See the photo and video, below.