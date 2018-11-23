Justin Bieber’s Mom Posts Heart-Warming Birthday Message To ‘Daughter’ Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin is officially part of the Bieber family.

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette wished the model a happy birthday on Twitter on Thursday in the sweetest way. The 43-year-old said in her message that she's "#THANKFUL" for Baldwin, whom she referred to as her "daughter."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I'm SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!," Mallette tweeted.

Baldwin spent her 22nd birthday, which fell on Thanksgiving, with Bieber and their respective families. According to ET Online the couple celebrated with a small gathering, some of which was captured on Mallette's Instagram stories. One clip showed the "Sorry" singer presenting Baldwin with a strawberry-coated cake before smashing her face into it.

Baldwin emerged from the cake covered in frosting, which she smeared on Bieber's face as they shared a kiss. In the clip, post-cake smash, a relative in attendance proclaimed it the couple's "first married birthday."

Bieber later took to Instagram to reflect on his "first thanksgiving as a married man," reflecting on the difficulties of being in a committed relationship, bringing families together and more.

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !" He wrote.

Malette's message comes on the coattails of Baldwin's Instagram name change from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Rhode Bieber. The change confirmed to fans what most had been speculating for months – Baldwin and Bieber are, in fact, married.

The pair tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September. Their private nuptials came just two months after Bieber, 24, popped the question in the Bahamas in July.

Baldwin and Bieber are thought to be planning an elaborate ceremony for their celebrity friends and family to attend at a later date.