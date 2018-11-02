Justin Timberlake Is STILL Talking About Britney Spears Breakup: ‘I’ve Been Scorned’

It's been sixteen years and he's now a married man with children, but it seems Justin Timberlake can't stop, won't stop crying a river over Britney Spears... or, at least, using their high-profile early 2000s split as publicity fodder.

In JT's new book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, the musician opens up—again—about his relationship with and subsequent breakup from the Princess of Pop, revealing that his hit solo single, "Cry Me a River," was churned out in just two hours.

He also hinted that their split, which Timberlake has revisited countless times over the years in various press interviews, made him feel "scorned."

"I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he writes in the memoir, released October 30.

"The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there," the Man of the Woods singer continues in the new book.

Released in 2002 and produced by Timbaland, "Cry Me a River" earned Timberlake a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2004. Apparently, thought, it did not earn him peace of mind—he's obviously still got Britney on the brain.