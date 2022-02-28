Kanye West is challenging his divorce from Kim Kardashian, now reportedly telling a judge his Instagram posts about her should not be admissible in court.

On Saturday (Feb. 26), TMZ shared an update on the KimYe divorce saga. According to the celebrity news site, Kanye is pushing for his IG posts regarding Kim to be slashed from the record. According to TMZ, Kanye's legal team is arguing that Kim can't prove many of the posts were actually put up by Kanye himself.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation ... Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye," one of Ye's lawyers tells the site.

According to the report, Kanye does not deny making the posts, but says Kim has not proven that he did. There is also reportedly the matter of the estranged couple's prenuptial agreement. Ye's lawyers are arguing that it should not be valid. In order to be validated, both parties would have to come to an agreement or the matter would have to be settled in trial.

Kanye is reportedly asking for multiple conditions in the divorce including reimbursement for money owed to the living former partner if one of them passes, prohibiting Kim from moving money out of any of the trusts they've created jointly and Kim waiving her marital privilege pending the outcome of the custody battle. A judge will reportedly rule whether Kim will restore her single status next week.

Kim and Kanye's messy split has played out in a public forum as the rapper has been calling out his estranged wife and mother of his four children constantly on social media, whether he is claiming she won't let him see his children or tormenting Kim's new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Aside from the divorce, Kanye is dealing with other problems. He may be facing legal issues in connection with an incident in January where he is accused of punching an autograph seeker.

Kanye released his new Donda 2 album on Thursday (Feb. 24).