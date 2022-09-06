Kanye West Addresses Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Instagram Post: ‘Not Funny’

Kanye West has addressed the fake viral Instagram post alleging Kim Kardashian has "diarrhea a lot."

A fake Instagram post seemingly from Kanye's account recently went viral. It read: "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it."

Many were confused whether or not the post was really written and shared by Kanye, as he's known to post bizarre and sometimes overly candid posts on social media.

This particular one, however, was a genuine fake.

In response, on Instagram Kanye posted a screenshot of the fake post with Kim's name covered up.

"This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny," the rapper explained.

He also debunked a viral tweet in which he allegedly claimed Friends isn't funny, saying he didn't write it but "wishes he had."

And, of course, he found a way to circle everything back to Pete Davidson, Kim's now-ex.

"I like to post comments. Cause y’all n----s is hilarious ... I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends," Kanye wrote.

He then listed off a group of people he apparently does consider funny, including himself, Elon Musk, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart (in Jumanji specifically), Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle (who he called "King David"), among others.

Addressing the drama surrounding his social media posts, Kanye added, "I like to fight with jokes. Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics."

Kanye recently called the Kardashian-Jenner family out publicly by sharing text message screenshots.

In one, Kim seemingly asked Kanye to "please stop," to which he replied, "You don't have [the] say so of where the kids go to school."

In another post captioned "This is co-parenting," Kanye shared a screenshot of a text suggesting his and Kim's kids split their time between private school and his own school, Donda Academy.

Not long after, Donda Academy became the talk of the internet after a photo circulated of its students allegedly eating lunch in a warehouse.