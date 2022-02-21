Kanye West Files to Legally Fight Kim Kardashian Divorce – Report

Kim Kardashian filed legal documents to restore her single status last year amid her divorce with Kanye West and now, Kanye has created a roadblock.

According to TMZ on Friday (Feb. 18), Ye is against his estranged spouse seeking for a judge to declare her single before their legal separation is finalized, so he has reportedly filed documents in court to petition against Kim being able to remarry or move their assets in any way before they are officially divorced.

The gossip outlet claims that according to the rapper's lawyer, the reason Kanye filed the petition is due to concerns that Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, could remarry or place some of their joint assets into her single account. While Ye doesn't appear to be against Kim's request for single status, his precautionary measures are to ensure that their assets "remain as marital property."

Yeezy is reportedly seeking three conditions within the divorce: if either himself or Kim dies, Kanye wants to ensure that any money owed to the living former spouse is reimbursed; Kanye is pushing to prohibit Kim from transferring any assets from trusts they created and lastly wants Kim to waive their marital privilege pending the final decision over the custody of their four children.

Additionally, Kanye has asked for any communication between himself and Kim be on court record. And if Kim K. does remarry, she would waive any spousal privileges with her new husband, which in laymen’s terms means that any custody-related conversation between Kim and her new spouse would be able to be used in court.

As previously reported, Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from Kanye last February.

Things between the two appear to have been tumultuous since that point, particularly in recent months with Kanye venting on social media about claims Kim has prevented him from attending his daughter Chicago's birthday party, in addition to making comments about the Kardashian family and dissing Pete Davidson on several occasions.

