Kanye West Says He Caught Kim Kardashian Cheating With NBA Player Chris Paul

Kanye West ended his time on Twitter by supposedly exposing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and NBA player Chris Paul.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), West ended what was one of the most tumultuous and controversial days of his career by dropping a bombshell, claiming he caught the Phoenix Suns player with his ex-wife.

In a tweet sent following his tirade on Alex Jones' podcast where he voiced his approval of Hitler and Nazis, Ye wrote, "Let's break one last window before we get outa [sic] here. I caught this [guy] with Kim. Good night."

As of this article's publishing, neither Paul nor Kardashian have responded to West's accusation. Ye's Twitter account, however, has since been suspended, due to him sharing an image that appeared to show a swastika within the Star of David.

Ye eventually posted screenshots of his and Elon Musk's personal text messages, which showed Musk responding to the image, saying, "Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love."

"Who made you the judge," West replied to Musk.

He captioned the post: "Well everyone. We had a nice run. Jesus is King."

West's Twitter account was suspended shortly thereafter.

What Did Kanye West Say About Hitler and Nazis?

This all came following West's aforementioned tirade on Jones' show Infowars, where he sympathized with Hitler and Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler, also ... Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," Ye told Jones, who appeared unsure how to reply at multiple points during their discussion.

At another point, West simply said, "I like Hitler."

Later on he returned to the topic, saying, "I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis"

West received obvious backlash from his racist comments against Jewish people, as he trended at No. 1 in the U.S. on Twitter for multiple hours yesterday. His remarks have received mainstream media coverage across the world.