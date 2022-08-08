‘Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28′: Kanye West Posts Headline Following Pete and Kim Kardashian Breakup

Kanye West returned to Instagram to clap at Pete Davidson following news that the comedian and Kim Kardashian broke up.

On Monday (Aug. 8), Ye made a rare Instagram post taking direct shots at his ex-wife's former beau. The post features a faux New York Times newspaper with the fake headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

Kanye took it even further and took aim at his other nemesis Kid Cudi, too. A line at the bottom of the paper reads, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," in reference to Cudi's recent Rolling Loud Miami performance where he walked off the stage after getting hit with items thrown from the crowd.

Kanye West Instagram post @KanyeWest via Instagram loading...

Kanye West Kid Cudi Instagram @KanyeWest via Instagram loading...

Ye is clearly rejoicing in the recent news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up following a nine-month relationship. Kanye memes went viral over the weekend after news of the Kim K. and Pete split, with many showing Ye ecstatic about the breakup.

Kanye had issues with Pete Davidson dating his ex, which often played out on social media. Kanye dissed Pete on The Game's "Eazy" track and took it even further by kidnapping and burying the former SNL actor in the music video for the song. Kanye was even suspended from Instagram for 24 hours due in part to comments he was making about Pete, who he nicknamed "Skete."

Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through their divorce. Kanye is looking for a divorce lawyer after his previous one recently stepped down, citing her attorney-client relationship with Kanye being irretrievably broken.