Kathie Lee Gifford Confirms Taylor Swift + Conor Kennedy Crashed Wedding

Maybe Taylor Swift should stop taking Vince Vaughn movies to heart. 'Today' hostess Kathie Lee Gifford, who was at the wedding of Kyle Kennedy, confirmed that Swift and boyfriend Conor Kennedy not only crashed the shindig, but were asked to leave twice. For shame!

“I was out in the hallway, she was waiting, standing around, and he came out, took her by the hand and they left,” Gifford said. Gifford implied that the faux pas lied with Swift's boytoy -- and we do mean "boy," as he only just turned 18 to her forever-young 22 -- because Conor never RSVPed to the bride's mother.

“She didn’t know if he was coming or not," Gifford said of the mother-of-the-bride Victoria Gifford Kennedy (who incidentally is Gifford's stepdaughter). "She heard that he might be, but he got in touch with her an hour earlier, and said, basically, ‘Can I bring my girlfriend?’ She said very nicely, 'Please do not come.' Guess what? They came.” Tacky, Taylor and Conor!

Gifford explained that it wasn't just the couple's uncouth behavior and inconsideration in not responding that made the situation awkward. It was also Kyle Kennedy's fear of Swift stealing her spotlight. “It’s the bride’s day, and that was Vicki’s other concern," Gifford said, paraphrasing the mom. "‘This is my daughter’s day and I would appreciate it if you would not come.’”

It's a far cry from Swift's publicist's account of the event, in which she said the bride and her family actually thanked the singer profusely for gracing them with her presence.

We gotta say, we're leaning towards believing Kathie Lee on this one. In the case of Conor Kennedy, unfortunately the old adage is true: Money can't buy class. Learn to respond, kiddo!