Katy Perry Cancels Press Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Katy Perry canceled her Australian press commitments due to coronavirus concerns.

The "Never Worn White" singer was "on lockdown" in her hotel room for twenty-four hours after a member of her record label had a COVID-19 scare, The Daily Mail reported. Perry was in town to headline a bushfire relief concert in Victoria on Wednesday (March 11) to show support for the volunteer firefighters that have been battling the country's wildfires.

The 35-year-old canceled all of her press interviews on Thursday (March 12) and later boarded her previously scheduled flight, which was reportedly taking her back to the United States.

A worker at the Woolloomooloo's Universal Music building was reportedly exposed to the coronavirus. Staff members that were in the building were allegedly told to quarantine themselves through Monday.

Perry was staying at the Park Hyatt hotel in Sydney. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently stayed in the same hotel. The couple revealed that they contracted COVID-19 while in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie. They are currently in quarantine.

Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, recently flew back home to the U.S. from Prague. The actor was filming the second season of the Amazon Prime television show Carnival Row when the show shut down production due to the pandemic.