Katy Perry Couldn’t Find Her Seat at King Charles’ Coronation and It Was so Relatable

Katy Perry was looking a little lost at the royal coronation.

On Saturday (May 6), the coronation of King Charles III took place at Westminster Abbey, he followed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's reign over the United Kingdom. Perry and her mother, Mary Hudson, attended the big day as Perry is set to perform on Sunday (May 7) during The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. Other performers include her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie along with Take That and Andrea Bocelli.

A live stream of the coronation was aired on numerous online platforms and television networks. Moments prior to the service, a clip of Perry alongside Edward Enninful is going viral as she couldn't seem to find her correct seat for the ceremony. She was seen searching while donning a signature large hat and lavender ensemble created by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. The clip has been reposted and viewed millions of times and became a trending topic on Twitter.

Rest assured, she ended up enjoying the coronation and was able to sit for it. She later tweeted, "Don’t worry guys I found my seat."

Aside from performing at the concert, Perry is one of the handful of Americans that were some of the only 2,000 invited for the big day. What might seem as odd, Perry is actually the British Asian Trust ambassador, in which she helped King Charles III's charity in their goal to abolish child trafficking.

Everyone seemed to be delighted that the pop hitmaker was present. Numerous dignitaries took selfies with her prior to the day's festivities.

Ironically, the "Firework" singer had another flub. After the ceremony, she was photographed walking outside to the rest of the events when she appeared to trip on her heel and nearly fell down.

