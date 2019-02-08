It's no secret Katy Perry is not a fan of the current U.S. president, but rather than taking her political angst out on, say, a stress ball, she has a more pointed (literally!) means of stress relief: a Donald Trump dartboard.

In a new interview for PAPER's upcoming Transformation issue, Perry, who campaigned heavily for Hillary Clinton in 2016, shared that she keeps a dartboard with an image of Trump behind a closet door in her home office.

She also admitted her refusal to address Trump by his name, simply calling him "45," instead: "I have this rule that I just say '45.' Everything is an energy. Words. Deep energy."

But Trump isn't the only man Perry shares her space with. She also lives with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, describing herself and Bloom as "hoarders by nature."

The problem has become so bad, in fact, that Perry revealed she threw away Bloom's old toiletry bag while he was out of town—without telling him.

"My boyfriend doesn't even know that I threw away his toiletry bag while he's been gone," she admitted to the magazine. "I told him I got him a new one for Christmas. He said, 'Oh, this has been around the world for 10 years' and he wanted to keep it in a drawer. I was like, 'The moment you leave is the moment this thing is going in the trash.'"

See Katy Perry's PAPER magazine cover, below:

Courtesy of PAPER magazine