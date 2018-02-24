Katy Perry and Harry Styles Called Out by Logic on New Song ’44 More’

Rapper Logic is known for his hit song "1-800-273-8255" and is a mainstay in the hip-hop world, so why is the rapper calling out two of pop's biggest stars in his newest song?

On Friday (Feb. 23), Logic released his latest track, "44 More," and during one part of the song he takes a shot at Katy Perry and Harry Styles. "Sold more albums my week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry/If that ain't a sign of the times then I don't know what is, man this sh*t is scary," he raps.

Logic's clever wordplay makes reference to Styles' single, "Sign of the Times," and his claim is actually true. The rapper's 2017 album, Everybody, sold 247,000 its first week, while Styles' self-titled project and Perry's Witness sold 230,000 and 180,000, respectively.

While it doesn't seem like Logic has any beef with Perry or Styles, his latest lines in the song could just be some old fashioned rap bragging.

In related news, during a recent interview with Glamour, Perry said she would rewrite her 2008 song "I Kissed a Girl" if it was written today. A decade after the song was released, the "Swish Swish" singer admits the song featured a few stereotypes.

"We've really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years," she said in response to the song. "We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."