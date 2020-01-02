Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom for Pulling ‘the Poison Out’ of Her

Katy Perry opened up about her spiritual journey and how Orlando Bloom helped her heal.

In a newly published interview with Vanity Fair India, the "Never Really Over" hitmaker said her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor changed her life. Perry described her fiancé as an "anchor who holds me down" as well as revealed they pulled "the poison out of each other."

"I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real," Perry told the magazine. "He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

The singer also said her romance with Bloom is different from previous ones.

"Love is different from dating. You date in your 20s. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," the 35-year-old explained. "Orlando is like a sage.

"When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do," she continued. "It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. "

"It’s like a never-ending cleanse," Perry added.

The pop star also got candid about her battle with depression in 2017 and 2018. "I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed," she shared. "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey."