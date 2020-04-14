Is Katy Perry Getting Her Own Las Vegas Residency?

Katy Perry may soon be waking up in Vegas... for her own show!

Following nearly a year of speculation that Perry could be headed to Las Vegas for her own artist residency, the pop star appeared to hint at a confirmed upcoming residency during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday (April 12).

During a live fan Q&A on the social media platform on Easter, the "Never Worn White" singer—donning a full bunny pajama set, in honor of the holiday—winked and smiled when one Instagram user asked if she indeed has a residency planned for Sin City.

"Hey, that one was for you," Perry quipped.

In 2019, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Perry and her team had been seen checking out the Colosseum venue at Caesars Palace for about an hour, before being joined by Caesars Entertainment officials to discuss a potential series of concerts.

They reportedly visited various seating areas of the venue, as well as the dressing rooms.

However, if Perry truly has planned an upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, it's unclear when the event would launch due to the current state of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on live music entertainment.

Perry is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.