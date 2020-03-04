Katy Perry’s ‘Never Worn White’ Lyrics — Watch the Pregnancy Announcement!

Katy Perry released her highly anticipated single and music video for "Never Worn White," and made a big announcement in the process.

The 35-year-old announced on Wednesday (March 4) that she would hold a fan Q&A session ahead of the premiere of the song and music video at midnight ET on Thursday (March 5).

Along with the announcement, the singer teased a clip from the video which showed a seemingly pregnant Perry, which caused the internet to speculate if it was a real pregnancy or just a storyline for the music video.

"Never Worn White" is a captivating ballad where Perry shows off her vocals and lyricism. The song tells the story of a relationship where the couple is ready to take the next step into marriage and a family, which is perfectly fitting for the storyline of the video.

Fans were eager to watch the video and find out if she was, in fact, pregnant. The final scene showed Perry cradling her growing baby bump, seemingly confirmed the news.

Watch the music video, below:

The pop superstar is reportedly hard at work on her fifth studio album. The new single follows her previously released tracks "Never Really Over," "Small Talk" and "Harleys In Hawaii."

Check out the full "Never Worn White" lyrics as they become available, below.

[Verse 1]

You love the Hell out of me

And Heaven's where we could be

I've stood on the edge of love

But never took the leap

And you took my armor off

And you did it delicately

And I let my guard down

To show you what's underneath

[Pre-Chorus]

Thank God that you were man enough to come

Answer my mamma's prayers

You asked the question, I said, "yes"

But I'm scared

[Chorus]

'Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I've never worn white

But I'm standing here tonight

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

I do

[Verse 2]

See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)

Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)

'Cause love is a minefield, let's take this war, baby (I do)

'Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do)

[Pre-Chorus]

Thank God I was woman enough to come

Answer your father's prayers

You asked the question

I could tell you were scared

[Repeat Chorus]

[Bridge]

Now let's dance with each other (Dance with each other)

Mixing all of our colors

It's so easy to surrender

When you finally find forever

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

Oh, I do, yeah, yeah

I do