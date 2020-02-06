Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Suffer Miscarriage: ‘Until I See You in Heaven’

Brittany and Kellan Lutz suffered a miscarriage six months into the pregnancy.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news on their Instagram accounts on Thursday (February 6) after they previously announced their pregnancy in November.

Brittany began her post by writing a letter to her daughter. "Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months," she wrote. "I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will."

She added, "You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much."

The 31-year-old explained that she's not ready to talk about what happened and isn't sure that she ever will be. She expressed her gratitude to her husband and UCLA Medical Center staff. Brittany then shared her thanks to those who donated blood, "I have never been more grateful for you," she shared. "Without you, people like me wouldn’t be here."

Brittany concluded her post by asking for their privacy and will take some time off to begin processing and healing. Her post also included a black and white photo of her cradling her baby bump.

Kellan echoed his wife's statements on his Instagram account, describing the week as a "crazy rollercoaster" of emotions.

"Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself," he wrote. "In life, we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful (sic)!"

See their posts, below.