Kelly Clarkson was on hand Sunday night (December 2) for the annual Kennedy Center Honors to tribute her idol and country music legend (oh, and also her mother-in-law), Reba McEntire.

However, it was another legend, also being honored Sunday night, that had Kelly truly starstruck. She might be a pop star, but when Kelly Clarkson ran into Cher on the red carpet before the show, she basically acted like any of us would meeting Cher.

Entertainment Tonight caught the moment on camera, and it's equal parts hilarious and adorable. "Hi, I'm Kelly Clarkson! Nice to meet you!" the singer said, greeting the one-named icon in a high pitch, excited voice.

She enthusiastically continued, "I've never met you, but I've been talking about you the whole time... I'm a big fan, obviously. Everyone here is. I'm gonna' stop talking." Ha! Kelly is truly all of us meeting an iconic diva.

Kelly Clarkson later posted a photo with Cher on her Instagram, captioning it, "I met Cher!!! My life is better than everyone else's today!" with a few laughing emojis.

During the show itself, Kelly gave a moving speech honoring Reba McEntire, followed by a performance of the country star's 1990 hit "Fancy."

Cher, Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, and saxophonist-composer Wayne Shorter all received the lifetime achievement honor, while Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire, were also given a special honor for their musical.