Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Obama and More to Celebrate International Girls Day on TV Special

Former first lady Michelle Obama and singers Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor are confirmed for a Today show special celebrating International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.

Obama is expected to make an announcement related to global adolescent girls' education during a live, sit-down chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, NBC said in a press release Monday.

Clarkson, Hudson and Trainor are scheduled to perform during the event and Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager is slated to introduce a series of stories she is working on about girls' education around the world.

The hour-long program is to start at 8 a.m. ET.

