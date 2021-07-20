Kenan Thompson Wants to Stay on ‘SNL’ for 20 Seasons

Kenan Thompson is gunning for the big 2-0. In a new interview, the comedian opened up about his goal to last 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live.

"I keep saying I'm trying to get to 20 [seasons]," Thompson said in a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly. "So if they don't throw me out of there before, I'm trying to get to 20. And then, I don't know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don't feel like I'm in the way of somebody else's opportunity, should I just oblige? I don't really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?"

Thompson's tenure as the more senior cast member on the show goes against the grain of most other stars and their trajectories. Whether it was Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon or Kristin Wiig and Seth Meyers, many a comedian has left the weekend sketch series to pursue movies, late night shows and other television opportunities.

"It's like nobody thought to do it that way," Thompson continued. "Because it would seem like a hindrance in your career or something, like you're stuck. But, for me, it's the exact opposite. It's always been a thing that makes people want to have me when I'm unattainable. So it's worked in my favor to be busy 10 months of the year."

However, he does have other projects to juggle these days — his eponymous NBC sitcom, Kenan, was just picked up for a second season.