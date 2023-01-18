Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her

Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.

The 818 tequila founder wore a blue hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots while braving the rain.

The photos landed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reddit forum, where users roasted Jenner.

"Not going to lie, I don’t care how rich and famous I am, I would never let someone hold an umbrella up for me…even if that’s their job, it would make me feel bad," one person wrote.

"Imagine having someone to hold your goddamn umbrella. So beyond out of touch and ridiculous," someone else commented.

"I cannot ... stand when celebrities can't hold their own damn umbrella!! Talk about being entitled & lazy!!!!" another shared.

"I don’t care how rich I am but I would feel so bad letting someone hold my umbrella for me while they are getting soaked," another user weighed in.

The debate made its way to TikTok, where one content creator defended Jenner.

"I don’t necessarily agree with this, but if this is the job that he signed up for and this is what he’s paid to do, then that’s what it is," she said.

Watch the clip below:

Others firmly disagreed, slamming Jenner in the comments.

"Regardless though it’s humiliating to let someone do that," one person wrote.

"She’s so out of touch it’s actually ridiculous," another commented.