Kendall Jenner Draws Crazy Backlash for ‘Vogue’ Afro Photo

Here's hoping Kendall Jenner's got skin as thick as a gator's — once again, she's come under fire for cultural appropriation.

The model, who infamously drew blowback for a tone-deaf Pepsi campaign that made her the white messiah of a group of marginalized people of color, appeared in the latest issue of Vogue sporting what seems to be an afro. The magazine insisted it *wasn't* one, and that the 'do was meant to have a feel of an Edwardian. Unfortunately, few bought the excuse.

“Thing is u don’t have a Afro hunny so u can’t wear one,” one Twitter user wrote, while another noted" “If y’all wanted a model that didn’t look white y’all could’ve booked a girl of color.”

Ultimately, though Vogue wouldn't admit the look was a formal"afro," it apologized for potential insensitivity, according to Page Six.

“The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras,” the statement read. “We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”

Do you think the controversy's warranted? Share your thoughts.