Stalker Gets Dangerously Close to Kendall Jenner’s House by Climbing Mountainside

Kendall Jenner might consider a moat or series of turrets to protect her next property — though she lives in a gated community conceivably well-protected by security, a stalker nearly made it into her home last week by descending onto the space by mountainside.

According to TMZ, 37-year-old John Ford — who was arrested last month for breaking into the very same gated community (Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Charlie Sheen, Christina Aguilera and Slash have all lived there) — forewent the typical through-the-front-door routine and made it onto Jenner's property by scaling an adjacent mountainside that was totally unprotected. And he did it twice!

The first time, Ford was spotted by Jenner's security as he made his way toward her pool, and as a team moved to confront him, he fled. During his second break-in attempt, though, he made it all the way to Jenner's porch, where he sat down. This time, security and cops successfully intervened, and he was apprehended.

Ford is now being held on a a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to the site, and has been charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order.

But Jenner's not taking any chances — her house is now essentially Alcatraz.