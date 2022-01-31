Kesha's brunette bob proves the singer really took the "New Year, New Me" motto to heart for 2022.

January is all about transformations and trying new things, and the "Praying" star is in the thick of it. She took to Instagram to reveal that she's trying out a bold new hairstyle.

For years, she's been renowned for having gorgeous wavy, long hair. It's been blonde for most of her career, but Kesha has dabbled in other colors. Her tresses have been silver, pastel blue, black and brunette, just to give you an idea.

The risk-taking pop star has even rocked rainbow hair from time to time.

Now she's trying out a cute, choppy, bobbed hairstyle.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that she dyed her hair a soft, chocolate brown.

But it wasn't until this weekend that we were able to see she also chopped off her long hair to try out a fresh bob.

"Haircut n nails n s--t," she captioned a snap that showed both her nails and hair.

Check out her new style below:

The cut and color really emphasize Kesha's expressive eyes, and we love to see it!

Clearly she is also in the mood to show off her new look — Kesha uploaded several more photos of herself modeling the transformation in a photo dump.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out her new look:

It wasn't all about new moves for the star this month, though. Kesha also spent some time reflecting on the past.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the 12th anniversary of her debut album, Animal.

"I can’t even believe it. I remember dreaming of putting out music since I can remember remembering," she wrote in a caption.

The hit-maker broke down the process of creating several songs on the track list.

She also opened up about what she's learned about herself over the years and what she's found in her fanbase.

"I fought so hard to be Tuff. To not care. But the truth is I care so much, I try too hard, I love too deep and thats brought me to all of you," she reflected. "You understand me. U see me. Don’t get me wrong, the journey was def not all lovely, fking far from it, but today I’m reminded of our first date, me&u."

Read through the full heartfelt caption, below:

Lucky fans will be able to spend time celebrating with Kesha this year.

The pop star embarks upon her Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 cruise in early April. Get ticket info and dates here.