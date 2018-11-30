Kesha's career has seen a major resurgence in the past few years, between her critically acclaimed 2017 album, Rainbow, and current 2019 Oscar buzz for her song "Here Comes the Change" from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex. However, Kesha's ongoing legal battles with Dr. Luke are still haunting her.

After a judge controversially dismissed Kesha's abuse claims against Dr. Luke in April of 2016, the super producer hit back with a $40 million defamation case against Kesha – a case that's getting uglier and including more and more fellow pop stars.

This past August, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry were dragged into the legal melee when texts between Gaga and Kesha became part of the case. The texts were reported to have included discussions between the two about Dr. Luke allegedly assaulting Katy Perry, claims Perry reportedly denied in a testimony for the case.

Now, those 2016 texts between Kesha and Gaga have been revealed in new court documents, and they are causing quite a stir.

In the messages, Kesha tells Gaga she's upset with Perry because she believes she could help bring her whole case against Dr. Luke "to a head."

Gaga seems to be very supportive and even offers to try to talk to Perry on Kesha's behalf. Kesha eventually says, referring to Katy, "I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she's so mean. it's hard."

Gaga replies "I know she's mean." Kesha then asks Gaga if she's "friendly with her," to which Gaga responds, "NO... Omg NO... She makes me angry about s--- [but] I just try to have empathy for her."

Something tells us this is far from over, and might only get messier before there's any type of resolution.