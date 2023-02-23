Kesha’s Mom Just Hit on Lana Del Rey’s Dad

Kesha's mom has a question for Lana Del Rey's dad: You single?

On Twitter, Kesha's mom Pebe Sebert responded to a tweet announcing Lana Del Rey's dad Rob Grant's debut album by jokingly asking if the 69-year-old is available.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-02-23 at 12-13-31 Home _ Twitter loading...

Of course, the comment was all in good fun.

Grant is readying the release of his debut album, Lost at Sea, which comes out June 9.

According to Vinyl Tap, the 14-track record — the black-and-white cover art for which features Grant on a boat surrounded by seagulls — will feature two collaborations with Grant's daughter, Lana Del Rey.

One of the collaborative tracks is reportedly called "Hollywood Bowl."

"An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens. Notes flow from him and out pours composition after composition," reads a statement for the album from Rough Trade.

According to Rough Trade, Jack Antonoff, who has produced for Lorde and Taylor Swift, worked on the project alongside other famous names.

Meanwhile, Kesha's mom is no stranger to music.

In 2022, Sebert released a single called "Hard Times Ahead" as a follow-up to her 2021 release "Vampire," which was originally recorded in 1985.

Sebert is also songwriter who has written or co-written songs for Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and, of course, Kesha, having worked on songs including "Your Love Is My Drug" and Kesha's Pitbull collaboration "Timber."

Listen to Pebe Sebert's "Hard Times Ahead" Below:

Outside of her own music career, Sebert has written songs for the likes of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and her daughter Kesha.