Khloe Kardashian Admits Her Lips Look ‘Crazy,’ But It’s Not Why You Think

Khloe Kardashian's very openly admitted that her lips look a little...different...on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she's got an explanation.

Amid the premiere of the show's latest season, fans have noted on social media that Khlo's mouth looks rather full, and Kardashian proceeded to explain in a series of Snapchat videos why, according to Us Weekly.

“I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK,” she wrote. “Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!”

Kardashian added that “a lot of wild s--- happens to your body and face while pregnant" and that things can get "out of control."

“Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so Just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips," she pleaded. "Pregnant women should be off limits.”

In July, rumors circulated that Kardashian had undergone a nose job, but she insisted that her shifted look was simply the result of a makeup trick. Still, she said she wasn't counting out the procedure somewhere down the line...maybe.

"One day I think I'll get one because I think about it everyday," she said. "But I'm so scared so for now it's all about contour."