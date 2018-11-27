Twitter Slams Kim and Kanye for Using Ridiculously Luxurious Plane

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the king and queen of excess, are being slammed over their luxurious – or as some have called it, obnoxious – travel style.

Twitter took aim at the couple on Tuesday after Kardashian, 38, documented their trip on board a Boeing 747. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said they were going on a "long flight," but didn't say where to, sharing photos and videos of the two-floor jet.

The aircraft came equipped with a private bedroom for the couple, an ensuite bathroom and several other bedrooms for guests. Kardashian shared a social media tour of the massive aircraft for all to enjoy, showing off a dining room, living room, glass staircase and a few "chill" areas.

"No big deal, just taking a private 747!" Kim bragged in the videos. "This is how he [Kanye West] does it now, only 747's, private!"

"Kim Kardashian posted on her story about flying on a private 747. All I'm thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc, etc, etc," one Twitter user said. "Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary."

Another said, "Dear @KimKardashian & @KanyeWest. You just boarded a private (!) 747 for a 'long flight'. How much did it cost you, 2-3 million dollars? Maybe it would be fair if you donated an equivalent amount to help the climate recover from the several hundred tonnes(!) of CO2 you just caused."

"I'm missing the connection. @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest donate 5000000$ to wildfire relief efforts, but take a 747 airplane privately. Will someone explain to them how the climate crisis work? Please?" A third Twitter user said.

Others called it "wasteful" and "obnoxious." One critic called the couple classless.

"A whole plane? too much money and no class...," the user commented.

Nicole Wilke, of PrivateFly, told Hollywood Life travel on board a Boeing 747 is rare. In fact, the planes aren't available for private charter.

"For perspective, the one Kim and Kanye were on is privately owned by Sheldon Adelson, and the only other converted 747 is Air Force One (albeit a 747-200, just a bigger model)," she said. "We estimate that operating costs would range around $200,000/hr. The range on a 747 is around 6,000 miles– so Miami to Greece nonstop or LA – London nonstop, for example."

Neither Kardashian, nor West, has responded to the controversy. The couple was recently slammed for hiring private fire fighters to protect their home as wildfires ravaged California.