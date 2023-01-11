Did Kim Kardashian Fake Her 2012 Red Carpet Flour Bomb Attack?

Fans have long wondered how much of the Kardashians' lives are real, especially their biggest viral moments.

Now, Kim Kardashian's former media strategist is revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets about alleged PR stunts he claims Kardashian's team was "in on."

According to the New York Post, Sheeraz Hasan alleges that Kardashian's infamous 2012 red carpet flour bomb attack was actually a staged "media moment."

Hasan dropped the bombshell via U.K. Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty.

Hasan claims Kardashian and her team had "discussions" prior to the attack and that she was allegedly "willing" to go through with it for the publicity.

"'OK, this is what’s going to happen. You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it,'" Hasan said he told Kardashian at the time.

"Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it," Hasan alleged.

Kim Kardashian "True Reflection" Fragrance Launch

The flour bomb incident took place at Kardashian's True Reflection perfume launch in West Hollywood, Calif. The incident was documented on Season 7 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Per the New York Post, Kardashian was hit with flour on the red carpet for her launch event after the attacker yelled "fur hag." The reality star got cleaned up in a private room after the attack.

Kardashian denied knowing about the flour bomb ahead of time and placed the blame on a PETA animal rights activist who reportedly threw the flour on her due to Kardashian's then-use of real animal fur.

The assailant, Christina Cho, was detained by hotel staff and questioned by police, but no charges were ever filed against her.

Apparently, PETA denied responsibility for the attack, but Cho was a known anti-fur protester and PETA member at the time.

In December 2022, Kardashian was accused of housing her two Pomeranians in a garage, which garnered criticism from PETA yet again, according to a report from Page Six.

This isn't the first time the authenticity of Kardashian's path to fame has been debated.

Over the years, many have speculated about whether or not the sex tape leak that launched her career in reality television was staged or accidental.

In 2020, Hasan claimed that Kardashian once told him, "Sheeraz, I want to be one of the most famous people in the world."

Hasan also said that "if you’re in the business of fame, you need to be a narcissist. You need some serious self-belief and that’s what her X factor was."