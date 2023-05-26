Kim Kardashian Accuses Kanye West of Starting Drake Affair Rumor

Kim Kardashian has accused Kanye West of starting rumors of her having an affair with Drake.

On Thursday (May 25), season 3 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu and the emotionally-filled episode one featured Kim Kardashian reflecting on her separation from Kanye West and her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. According to Too Fab, near the end of the hour-long show, Kim had a sit-down with her momager Kris Jenner as they discussed some of Kanye's wild antics last year while she was dating Pete.

As you may recall, Kanye constantly harassed Kim and the former Saturday Night Live comedian, with whom she was dating. During that time, Kanye was also leaking Kim's texts on Instagram and ranting about her infamous sex tape. During their talk, Kris said that Ye's behavior was "too much for one person to take," to which Kim acknowledged, "it's a lot."

Kim then dropped a bombshell that it was Kanye who started the rumor that she was having an adulterous affair with Drake while they were married.

"He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair, his whole marriage he accused me of that, publicly," she said. "So the person that's supposed to protect me the most, publicly would accuse me of having an affair. I really can't wrap my head around who he thinks he is a protector!"

In a confessional scene, Kim broke down and revealed that she was overwhelmed by the constant feuding with Kanye on social media.

"It's just always so intense. I don't want to engage with a public feud with him," she reportedly said. "I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people."

"Hurt me, just keep it with me. I don't want to talk about this anymore, let's talk about something else," she concluded.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce last November after a two-year legal battle. Last September, Kanye apologized to Kim for the stress he caused her during those difficult times in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. Earlier this year, Kanye West reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

