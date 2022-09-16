Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued for Alleged Lottery Scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have found themselves embroiled in another lawsuit for allegedly advertising a lottery, but not having any prizes for said lottery.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Kardashians stars previously created a lottery where the winner would get $100,000 and two, first class tickets to L.A. However, that was not the end of what they would receive. The winner would also go on to claim a 3-night stay in Beverly Hills and they could "shop like Kim Kardashian."

The new lawsuit claims that the whole ordeal was a scam and that the real purpose of it was for celebrities to work with an Australian company called Curated, which is also being sued.

Plaintiffs in the case became doubtful after the winners were announced, but their Instagram accounts were made private.

Sources that are close to the company told TMZ that the winners are indeed legitimate, have been awarded their prizes and that the company can prove this through the appropriate paperwork.

The lawsuit alleges that those who took the time to enter the contest are: "invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content."

What's more, it goes on to claim that the lottery was organized by Disick and various influencers - including Kim - were used to promote it.

The Kardashian clan gets dragged in the suit. It reads: "Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today's entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers."

The Plaintiffs are seeking damages in the amount of $20 million from each defendant.

Kim and Scott's reps have not responded to the new allegations as of reporting.